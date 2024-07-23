Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao Asks Ranvir Shorey To Recommend Him For Web Series, Latter Says, ‘Mere Khud Ke..’

Ranvir Shorey, a well known name in the world of entertainment has currently been making headlines with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3. While Ranvir may have a few people in the house who he does not get along with, he also shares a few great friendships in the show. One such bond is that between him and Sai Ketan Rao.

In the episode of the show tonight, Sai Ketan Rao was seen asking Ranvir to recommend him for a few web series outside the Bigg Boss house. Listening to the same, Ranvir was seen telling Sai that he himself has been out of work for a while and this was the reason that he had to pick up Bigg Boss. Ranvir said, “Mere khud ke paas kaam nahi hai, Isliye toh yahan aaya hoon.” Replying to Ranvir Sai was seen telling him that post the show ends, he will get a lot of work. Hopeful upon hearing Sai’s words, Ranvir said, ‘Inshallah.’

Since the beginning of the show, Ranvir has time and again mentioned how he has been out of work for a while and hence he had to take Bigg Boss OTT 3 up. Sai on the other hand had wrapped up his stint in Star Plus’ Imlie just a few months ago.

In the episode of the show today, Ranvir also went ahead to become the head of the house and defeated Lovekesh Kataria in the task. Prior to him, Armaan Malik was the head of the house.