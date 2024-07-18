 Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Makbul Woh Character Hai Jiske Sath Main Bina Cameras Ke Na Rahu,’ Says Ranvir Shorey About Sana Makbul
Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Makbul Woh Character Hai Jiske Sath Main Bina Cameras Ke Na Rahu,’ Says Ranvir Shorey About Sana Makbul

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, Ranvir was seen sharing his opinions about Sana Makbul.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 10:43 PM IST
Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul, two of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 have been on loggerheads with each other since the day one of the show. Both Sana and Ranvir have time and again have made it clear that they cannot stand each other.

In the episode of the show today, Ranvir was seen talking to Deepak Chaurasiya about Sana Makbul. The two were seen discussing the ‘Head of the house’ task that happened yesterday. Ranvir was seen slamming the actress, stating, the way she pleaded Kritika, asking her to let her be the captain once more and the way Vishal defended her was questionable. Further, Ranvir was seen stating that Sana can even step on a grave to go ahead in the game and that he can never be around her if there are no cameras present. The actor says, “Itne cameras mein aise karti hai toh Bina cameras ke bahar Kya karti hogi? I can never be in a space with Makbul where there are no cameras.”

During the veto task too, Sana and Ranvir were seen getting into a war of words where Ranvir called her ‘gutterchaap,’ and Sana called him ‘Gutter ka keeda.’

