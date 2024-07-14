Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shaikh Makes Wild Card Entry, Calls Lovekesh Elvish Yadav’s Manager

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting interesting day by day. While the viewers of the show saw Chandrika Dixit get eliminated this week, a new wild card entry has entered to amp up the current game of the contestants.

Well, Adnan Shaikh of team 007 has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house today as a wild card contestant. Adnan, known for his social media presence shares a good rapport with Vishal Pandey and Sana Sultan. However, the popular influencer shares a strained relationship with Lovekesh Kataria outside the show. In a few interveiws given by Adnan oustide the show, he was seen calling Lovekesh Elvish Yadav’s manager. When asked by Anil Kapoor, Adnan refrained from taking Elvish’s name. To which, Anil Kapoor too questioned him and asked him why is he scared to take the name.

Adnan stated that he will go inside the house and will reveal it to Vishal that his trust has been broken and that Lovekesh is not a true friend. On the other hand, Adnan was also seen stating that he will confront Naezy about Sana Makbul and will reveal the truth of her friendship to him.

Well, Adnan’s entry in the show is surely going to change a lot of current dynamics. As of now, Vishal Pandey shares a great bond with Lovekesh Kataria. On the other hand, Naezy shares a good rapport with Sana Makbul.