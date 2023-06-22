Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jad Hadid Reveals He Ate Garbage After His Mother Left Him At Neighbour's Doorstep

The second installment of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' is finally live online, and it promises to be even better than the pilot season. The show went live on June 17, and the one contestant who has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its inception is none other than Jad Hadid.

The Lebanese model has already become the heartthrob, not just inside the house, but among the audience as well. His flirtatious nature and closeness with other female contestants is one of the talking points of the show.

But life has not been a cakewalk for Jad. During a chat with fellow contestant Pooja Bhatt, Jad opened up on his troubled childhood and how he was abandoned by his mother as a child.

'Ate garbage after mom left me'

Jad revealed that his parents had a troubled marriage and his father left them soon after he was born. "My mom thought he would never return. But later, he came back, went to the court, tore of all of her documents, threw out my church papers, gave my mom a divorce, packed his bags and left. He did all of this in one day," he said.

He went on to say that a few days later, she thought that his father had returned so she packed her bags and went to her parents' place, and while at it, she dropped little Jad at the neighbour's doorstep.

"She left me at the neighbour's telling them she's going to the supermarket. I ate garbage, there was a restaurant across the street. The restaurant people would throw all the leftovers by the end of the day. I would go down, pick up whatever I want and then go back," he recalled.

Jad recalls meeting his mother 17 years later

Jad stated that one of his neighbours spotted him roaming around on the streets and that is when they took him in and raised him.

The Lebanese model mentioned that he began looking out for his mother once he grew up and finally met her 17 years later. "She fell down when I told her who I am. I showed her everything (documents). She obviously can't read after whatever she had been through. And after we met, after a few years she died. I never wanted her to apologise, she said sorry," he shared.

"She thought all this time I was with my dad. She was not aware I was alone, she thought my dad had come back home and took me with him. She didn't want to fight him, she had that in her head," he added.

Jad also revealed that his father had passed away 10 years ago and that he never tried to find him.

Pooja Bhatt and Cyrus Broacha were seen getting moved by Jad's story and hugging him.