Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 17 LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav's Behaviour ANGERS Falaq Naaz

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 17, 2023 (Day 30) episode begins with housemates waking up to a trendy song, dancing in the garden to shake off their laziness.

Jiya Shankar asks Elvish Yadav for help in peeling garlic and compliments his willingness to assist, leading to laughter.

Falaq Naaz admires Aashika Bhatia's strength and resilience, discussing their observations from outside the house.

Aashika shares her concerns with Manisha Rani, highlighting how others initially laughed but showed concern after Pooja Bhatt pointed it out.

Tensions & Justifications

Avinash Sachdev tries to justify his actions to Pooja, claiming ignorance about Aashika's backstory.

Elvish playfully comments on Avinash's possessiveness towards Falaq, while Falaq encourages him to be louder about it.

Intense Argument & Bet

Jiya discovers food dropped on her bed and confronts Manisha about cleanliness as the captain, leading to a heated argument.

Bebika Dhurve joins the argument, challenging Abhishek Malhan, claiming he supports Manisha and making a bet on it. Elvish Jokes that that Bebika should appear for elections.

Falaq & Avinash Discuss Their Relationship

Falaq expresses her desire for personal time and reluctance to date, causing confusion for Avinash.

She says she might disappear as soon as she leaves the house, prompting Avinash to become passive-aggressive.

BB Health Camp & Specialists

Bigg Boss assigns roles to the housemates for a task where they act as specialists treating specific issues.

Abhi becomes an eye specialist, Jiya an oral expert, and Avinash a physiotherapist, each tasked with treating specific contestants.

Relationship Evaluation

Abhi questions Falaq about her unclear relationship with Avinash, to which Falaq admits she is still processing her feelings.

Manisha playfully uses a stethoscope to listen to housemates' heartbeats.

Teasing & Impressive Answers

Bebika is called next by Abhishek, and Avinash playfully teases him. Abhishek playfully questions her while she responds in her way, treating Abhi as their patient.

Elvish impresses everyone with his answers when called by Abhi, while Aashika is the last patient.

Jiya's Oral Expertise

Jiya, the oral expert, calls Manisha first and discusses the changes in her since becoming captain.

Bebika interrupts their conversation, and Avi playfully remarks that Jiya has become invisible.

Jiya's Patients - Elvish's Challenge

Jiya calls Bebika, Falaq, and Elvish as her patients, designating Elvish as her most sick patient.

Elvish undergoes a mouthwash challenge, using an entire bottle as instructed by Jiya.

Avinash's Patients & Cold Water Shower

Avinash calls Manisha and Aashika as his patients, sparking a debate about who is the laziest.

Avi selects Aashika as the most sick patient, and the contestants shower her with cold water by the pool.

BB Health Camp Task Completion

Bigg Boss declares the completion of the BB Health Camp task.

Aashika ignores Avinash and Jiya while Avinash playfully insists she jumped into the pool as instructed to her.

Manisha FLIRTS With Avinash

Manisha playfully teases Falaq about her potential romantic feelings for Avi, which Falaq denies.

Manisha hugs Avinash and jokingly says "I love you," leading to laughter and realization that she is trying to make Falaq jealous.

Angry Falaq Lashes Out At Manisha Bebika

Falaq and Bebika talk negatively about Manisha, while Manisha and Abhi engage in playful banter with others.

Avinash and Elvish get into an argument, with Elvish making a disrespectful comment towards Jiya.

Falaq taunts Manisha and Bebika for not standing up for women when Elvish insulted them.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 17, 2023 episode ends as Abhishek advises Elvish to choose his words carefully, considering the national audience watching their actions and words.