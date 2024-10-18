Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Gets Notice For 'Compromising Privacy' Of Female Contestants On National Television

Bigg Boss Kannada 11, hosted by Kiccha Sudeepa, has run into a legal trouble after the makers received a notice for allegedly "compromising the privacy of female contestants" on national television. A local court has now ordered the makers to furnish their side of the story soon.

As per reports, a petition was filed by Karnataka-based lawyer, KL Bhojaraj, to stop airing the show completely. The local court has now issued a notice under the Code of Civil Procedure Act U/sec. 26, Order 7, rule 1, to the producers and editors of the Colors Kannada channel.

The application will be heard on October 28.

Earlier, the lawyer had complained to the State Women's Commission through a letter that the privacy of the female contestants was being compromised inside the Bigg Boss Kannada 11 house due to the heaven and hell concept. After the commission raised concerns over the complaint, the police issued a notice to the makers, and the heaven and hell concept was stopped.

As per the heaven and hell rule, contestants were split into different sections of the house, and the hell section had a prison-like setup. The lawyer, in his complaint, mentioned that the hell areas breached the privacy of female contestants in its multi-camera setup.

All the housemates have now been allowed to stay in the same area without the heaven and hell sections. The makers are yet to issue an official statement on the controversy.

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 premiered on September 24, and among those who have participated in the reality show this year are Bhavya Gowda, Yamuna Srinidhi, Gauthami Jadav, Dhanraj Achar, Dharma Keerthiraj, and others.