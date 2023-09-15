Bigg Boss Fame Manisha Rani Violates Traffic Rules, Ditches Seat Belt; Mumbai Police REACTS To Her Video (WATCH)

Social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, who is quite active on Instagram, recently shared a video in which she is seen sitting next to the driver's seat in her car. However, Manisha landed in trouble after the same video was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by her team.

In the video, Manisha is seen recording a video, however, what caught everyone's attention was that she was not wearing the seat belt. Soon after the video surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, a user tagged Mumbai Traffic Police and asked the authorities to take strict action against her.

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police replied, "Please provide the exact location for further action."

In the video which Manisha recorded for her fans, she is heard saying, "Good afternoon my lovely people, Manisha Rani ke fans. I love you all. Hum car mein ghum rahe hai, masti kar rahe hai."

She also revealed that they are not just having fun but are heading for a meeting. She also praised the weather of Mumbai and called it 'romantic'. Manisha is seen wearing a blue and pink salwar suit in the video.

Manisha Rani became a household name ever since her participation in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was declared as the second runner-up of the digital reality show.

Manisha has over 8.7 million followers on Instagram and she often shares reels, photos and videos to keep her fans entertained.

