Bigg Boss 6 Fame Sapna Bhavnani On Blackpink Jennie’s The Idol: ‘Disgusting, Move Over, You Got Nothing On This!’

HBO’s latest series ‘The Idol’ featuring Blackpink’s Jennie, has garnered enough controversies worldwide, thanks to its highly inappropriate scenes. The series stars Lily-Rose Depp as a pop star named Jocelyn and The Weeknd as a nightclub owner who makes attrempts to get close to her.

Blackpink Jennie plays Dyanne, one of Jocelyn's backup dancers and friends. Since its release, the series has garnered immense hate for it’s graphics sex scenes and explicit dialogues. While several people around the world have called it chauvinistic and exploitative, it’s Bigg Boss fame Sapna Bhavnani to lash out at the makers for the same.

HERE’S WHAT SHE SAID

Sapna Bhavnani expressed her disappointment after watching The Idol, calling the male look towards female - ‘disgusting’. She also revealed one of the incident where one film director said her that he got aroused while shooting intimate scenes,

She took to her official twitter handle and wrote, “#THEIDOL is so triggering ! The male gaze on female sexuality is disgusting here .. reminds me another film where the director told me how he and the DOP had hardons shooting the explicit sex scene ... and this is why i started @WenchFilmsand @WenchFilmFest”

Prior to this tweet, she shared another tweet stating that the series is not worth watching. She wrote, “who i found out later was the same woman he had cheated on with his other ex .. the scary part is that this psycho i mean psychologist is working in social services.This is a super story to tell i'm just realising ..move over #THEIDOL u gots nothing on this!”

ABOUT SAPNA BHAVNANI

Sapna Bhavnani is an Indian celebrity hairstylist who has worked for several popular celebs, written a book and even has her own clothing brand. She has also acted in plays like Nirbhaya and Jatinga123. In in 2012, she appeared in Salman Khan’s controversial game reality show, Bigg Boss -Season 6.

The Idol is also streaming on JioCinema for Indian audience from June 5.