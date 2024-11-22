 Bigg Boss 6 Fame Sana Khan Announces 2nd Pregnancy 16 Months After Welcoming First Baby With Husband Anas Sayed (VIDEO)
Former actress and Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan announced her second pregnancy with her husband Anas Sayed on Friday. She welcomed her first child, a baby boy, in July this year and named him Tariq Jamil. Sana and Anas Saiyad tied the knot on November 20, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Surat.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Former actress and Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan has announced her second pregnancy with her husband Anas Sayed. She welcomed her first child, a baby boy, in July this year and named him Tariq Jamil.

Sharing the official announcement on her Instagram handle, Sana wrote, "Alhamdullilah. “Ya Allah, grant me from Your own (power) a goodly progeny. Verily, You are the One who listens to the prayer.” “Oh my Allah give us from our spouses and our children comfort of eyes and make us heads of the God- fearing” Only Allah has the power to grant such a gift and reaffirms his responsiveness to sincere prayers. Bless us with a family that is not only abundant in number but also in virtue. May Allah accept our prayers and make it easy on all of us."

Check out the official announcement:

Sana and Anas Saiyad tied the knot on November 20, 2020, in Surat. The wedding was a close-knit affair attended by family and close friends. After her wedding, she changed her name to Sayied Sana Khan.

Before marrying Anas, Sana announced that she would be quitting showbiz to follow spirituality, leaving her fans in shock. A part of her note read, "Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But, for the last few days, I have been possessed of the realisation that: Is the real purpose of man's coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?"

"Isn't it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn't a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?" she added.

Later, Khan also deleted pictures and videos of herself from her shoot diaries and trips from her social media.

