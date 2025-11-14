Bigg Boss 19's Mridul Tiwari Responds To Salman Khan's Physical Violence Allegations After Eviction - EXCLUSIVE

Bigg Boss 19 | YouTube (FPJ)

Mridul Tiwari's elimination from the Bigg Boss 19 house has sparked considerable controversy. Soon after his exit, '#NoMridulNoBiggBoss' began trending online. Following his elimination, the influencer spoke candidly to the Free Press Journal, discussing his clash with Farrhana Bhatt for which Salman Khan called him out during the show.

When asked what exactly happened between him and Farrhana Bhatt that led to the now-eliminated contestant being tagged for "violence against woman," Mridul said, "Aisa kuch tha hi nahi, agar aisa kuch hota to dikhaya jata (There was nothing like that at all; if there had been, it would have been shown)."

Mridul further added that even Farrhana was unaware of what Salman Khan was referring to during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when he said, "Inhone task me ek ladki ko itne tez dhakka diya ki ham episode me daal bhi nahi paye." Following his elimination, Mridul dismissed all claims of having shown any physical violence towards Farrhana.

Did the influencer just contradict Bigg Boss host Salman Khan? During the candid chat, he stated, "Agar bhai ne koi baat boli hai to main unki koi baat waha stage pe kaatna nahi chah raha." He further explained that while he may have pushed Farrhana, she would have definitely taken it lightly, as she had no complaints or issues with the incident.

When asked about his eviction, Mridul also described it as "unfair." He felt it would have been fairer if the outcome had been determined by votes from the wider audience rather than the 50 live audience members who were brought in for the episode. Watch new episodes of Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday from 9 pm onwards on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar.