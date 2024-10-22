 Bigg Boss 18: BB Pulls Avinash Mishra’s Leg As He Unlocks Himself To Come Out Of Jail For Elections, Says, ‘Kitna Imaandar Kaidi Hai’
Avinash Mishra, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss jail was seen becoming a subject of appreciation when he locked himself out of the jail for an activity in the show tonight.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 12:37 AM IST
article-image

Avinash Mishra, who is now garnering a fan base for himself outside the Bigg Boss 18 house is currently locked inside the jail after majority of the contestants decided that the actor should be evicted from the show owing to his violent streak. While Avinash was evicted for a brief period of time, he did make a come back and was sent to the jail straight away.

In the episode of the show today, when elections for the new ‘Time god’ were being held, all the contestants were asked to assemble in the living area. Bigg Boss also declared that Avinash too will be outside the jail for this activity and will be participating in the activity until it ends. As soon as Avinash heard this, he immediately locked himself out of the jail. Seeing Avinash open the lock by himself, Bigg Boss was seen pulling the actor’s leg as he said, “Kitna imaandar kaidi hai, khud hi apne aap ko jail se bahar nikaalta bai aur khud hi lock bhi kar leta hai.” The housemates were then seen bursting into a laughter riot on hearing the same.

During the said activity, both Karanveer and Avinash were seen taking sly digs at each other. While Karanveer struggled to read, Avinash kept taking jibes at the actor. Karanveer went ahead to call himself ‘Papa’ as he tried to trigger the actor. In return, Avinash kept calling the actor ‘Chomu’ throughout him reading the letter.

For the uninformed, Avinash and Karan were seen getting into a nasty spat after the latter called himself Avinash’s ‘Papa’ in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show.

