Bigg Boss 17: Wildcard Contestant Orry Finally Reveals What He Does For A Living, Leaves Salman Khan In Splits (WATCH)

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, is all set to enter Salman Khan's controversial television reality show Bigg Boss 17, according to the latest promo of the upcoming episode shared by the makers on social media. A couple of days back, it was reported that Orry will be entering the show as a contestant, however, nothing was confirmed officially.

On November 23, Orry shared a picture with the host and confirmed his presence on the sets of the reality show. "Just leaving this here," he captioned his post.

Now, in the new promo, Orry is seen interacting with host Salman before entering the house. Orry, who is often spotted with Bollywood celebrities and star kids and parties and events, has become the hot topic currently and everyone wants to what he does for a living.

During his fun banter with Orry, Salman also said, "I also want to know what Orry does." To this, he replied, "Bahut kaam karta hai. Suraj ke saath uthta hai. Chand ke saath sota hai." Salman then asked, "Do you know you are going to enter as a wild card?" Orry then said, "Wild banne ke liye jayega."

Take a look at the video here:

Orry is quite active on Instagram and he often shares pictures and videos of himself. He started making headlines after being spotted at every Bollywood party, and sharing space with India’s richest clan - The Ambanis.

His videos and clips from interviews often go viral on social media platforms.

Previously, in an interview with Cosmopolitan India, when Orry was asked if he does a typical 9 am to 5 pm job, he said, "I go to the gym and do a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I do yoga, get a massage. You know, I’m working, but on myself."