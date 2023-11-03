 Bigg Boss 17: Wild Card Contestant Manasvi Mamgai Calls Munawar Faruqui 'Gamer', Says 'He Seems To Be Manipulative'
Manasvi Mamgai spoke about Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan, her winning mantra, and much more.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
Photo Via Instagram

Born in Delhi, model-actress Manasvi Mamgai entered Bigg Boss 17 as the first wild card contestant. She was last seen in The Trial as Juhi Bhatia, which starred Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta in the lead.

Before entering the reality show, Manasvi Mamgai spoke to the Free Press Journal and talked about the show, Salman Khan, her winning mantra, and much more.

What are your feelings about entering Bigg Boss season 17 as a Wild Card contestant?

I'm most excited to meet Salman (Khan), sir, but also nervous about entering the reality show. It's a strange sensation, almost surreal.

Who is a gamer, according to you, in this BB 17 season?

I think it's Munawar (Faruqui). He seems to be a thorough manipulative contestant. He tries to enter any ongoing scene and tries to attract everyone’s attention towards him. Actually, I will understand the rest when I enter the BB reality show.

BB had clearly stated that he was going to be very biased this time. What do you have to say about this change?

I would request that BB not be biased toward me.

How different is BB this time for the prize to be right? You being the winner, what winning mantra will you give to the housemates?

My winning mantra, rather than advice to every contestant, is to stay in the moment and do your best.

