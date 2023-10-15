 Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan To Charge THIS Whopping Amount For Hosting Weekend Ka Vaar
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has returned as the host of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, and it is all set to premiere on television on October 15, Sunday. And with the increasing popularity and demand of the show, the host will be seen taking home a massive paycheck for hosting the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 17.

Salman will be seen introducing the contestants of the season on Sunday, following which, he will grace the show only on Saturdays and Sundays for the highly-anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

And as per reports, the star will take home a staggering amount of Rs 200 crore for hosting the show.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 fees revealed

According to several media reports, the actor is charging a whopping Rs 6 crore per episode. Considering that the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are aired on television on Saturday and Sunday, Salman will receive Rs 12 crore for every weekend that he will grace the stage.

Every season of Bigg Boss has a runtime of about four months, which means that by the end of the show, Salman will receive Rs 200 crore for the entire season.

However, there is no official confirmation by the actor or the makers of Bigg Boss 17 yet.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 17?

Bigg Boss 17 will go on air staring October 15, Sunday. As per the makers, the show will air at 10 pm every night on Colors and on Jio Cinema.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, which are usually of longer duration from the daily episodes, will air at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Subsequently, the viewers can watch the 24-hour livestream from inside the Bigg Boss 17 house on Jio Cinema.

Among the most popular names participating in Bigg Boss 17 are Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Jigna Vora, Mannara Chopra, among others.

