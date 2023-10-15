 Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Says 'Baap Re Baap' As Exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar Get Into Ugly Argument (WATCH)
Bigg Boss 17 is all set for a grand premiere tonight.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17 is just a few hours away, and Salman Khan will be back as the host of this season. It is one of the most anticipated shows.

Just a while back, the makers of Bigg Boss unveiled a new promo on their social media handles with the text, "Stage par hui 2️⃣ contestants ke beech garma garmi. What do you think is the reason for them to explode?" 

Check out the promo:

The video featured ex-couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar getting into a heated argument on premiere night. Isha can be heard saying, "I don't want you to return in my life again." Abhishek replies, "I also don’t want to enter your life again)” “Exactly, then well and good,” says Malviya.

Further, Abhishek tells Salman, “Sir, ye jaab nail maar diya mere muh pe, mein aapne aap ko rokunga nahi?" To this, Isha adds, "He is only focused on showing me in a negative light."  Reacting to Isha and Abhishek's argument, he says, "Baap re baap."

Isha and Abhishek starred together in Udaariyaan, which starred Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Twinkle Arora, and Hitesh Bharadwaj. It was produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey.

Meanwhile, apart from Isha and Abhishek, other contestants like Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vicky Jain, Jigna Vora, Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Mannara Chopra, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and others will be seen as the contestants in Bigg Boss 17.

