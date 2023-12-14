Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Punishes Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain For Seeking Outside Information

The latest season of the reality game show Bigg Boss has been topping the TRP charts, courtesy, the incessant fights and changing dynamics between the contestants inside the house. And now, in the upcoming episode, all hell will break loose after the housemates will find out that Ankita Lokhande broke a major rule of the show.

As per the latest promo, Bigg Boss will be seen calling Munawar Faruqui, who has been chosen as the captain of the house, to the Archive Room. There, he informs him that he will share an audio clip with him, which has not been heard by the audience or the other contestants.

During the episode, Bigg Boss will be seen telling Munawar that Ankita broke one of the most important rule of the game show by seeking information about the outside world from the doctor who regularly visits her and Vicky on the show.

The revelation left Munawar shocked, and Bigg Boss then gave him the liberty to decide the punishment as he is the captain of the house.

In the promo, Munawar can then be seen confronting Ankita and Vicky about their conversations with their personal doctor and accusing them of being unfair by seeking information about how their game was being perceived in the outer world.

Ankita refuses to Munawar, saying that she did not ask a single thing about the outside world, but the captain cut her off and stated that he heard the audio clip of her entire conversation. "I feel it's unfair and it should not be allowed," Munawar said.

In the episode, Munawar will be seen announcing the punishment for Ankita and Vicky, and stating that their personal doctor and other provisions will be revoked from them, leaving the Pavitra Rishta actress in tears.

As the other housemates too rallied against the couple, Ankita can be seen breaking down and telling Vicky that she did not break any rule of the house.

It will now be interesting to watch if Bigg Boss will agree to Munawar's punishment for Ankita and Vicky, and how will the decision affect the couple's dynamics with the new captain of the house and other housemates.