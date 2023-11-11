 Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Says 'I'm Feeling Harassed' After Ankita Lokhande & Khanzaadi SLAM Her
Ankita Lokhande tells housemates to not 'trust' Mannara Chopra.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 12:21 AM IST
Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra get into a war of words in the garden area. The Pavitra Rishta actress is seen telling Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel that Chopra is not 'trustworthy' and she speaks behind everyone's backs.

She is 'bin painde ka lota' and can never make a genuine bond with anyone. Ankita repeatedly calls Mannara 'dumb.'

Reacting to this, Chopra gets up, folds her hand, and bows in front of Ankita. Later, Mannara walks out by saying, “Your (Ankita) way of talking is very weird.” Ankita replies to her, “You are weird; I sometimes feel you are mad.” 

Ankita slams Mannara for calling Khanzaadi 'characterless.' She adds, "If anyone goes against you, Mannara, tumhari jal jaati hai." Lokhande then tells Khanzaadi about how Mannara called her characterless.

Soon after, Khanzaadi confronts Mannara and yells at her. The rapper is seen telling the housemates that Mannara is going to people until they don't nominate her, and once she gets nominated, she flips.

After the fight ends, Mannara breaks down into tears and tells Anurag Dobhal that she wants to go home. However, he consoles her.

During the end of the episode, Mannara tells Munawar Faruqui that she wants to celebrate Diwali with her family outside and not here. She tells the stand-up comedian that she wants to go home. To this end, Munawar says that if she decides to leave, she will have to pay ₹2 crore as per the contract.

The duo later have a fun banter after the stand-up comedian tries to talk to her.

