Bigg Boss 17 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Sets Stage On Fire With Electrifying Performance (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss is back with yet another season, and Salman Khan has returned as host of the reality show. This season has also offered a unique twist, as contestants will be categorised into three groups: 'Dil' (heart), 'Dimag' (mind), and 'Dum' (strength).

Bigg Boss discussed the accusations faced by the makers. He also revealed that this season he will continue to be biased and even practice favouritism because it's his area.

The Dabanng actor kicked off the show by performing on his hit tracks, including Allah Duhai Hai, Swag Se Swagat, Chori Chori Chupke, Humka Peeni Hai, and much more.

In the video, Salman is seen dressed in a bright red jacket, which he teamed up with a black t-shirt and pants. He was also seen dancing at different parts of Bigg Boss 17's house. He also sported his cropped hair look this time.

Meanwhile, this season will feature contestants like Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma, Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, and journalist Jigna Vora, among others.

It is rumoured that Bigg Boss 17 contestants might have access to a phone in the Bigg Boss house. The theme of the show is said to be inspired by the architectural charm of Europe.

