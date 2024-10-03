Bigg Boss 16's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia On Battle With Depression: 'Gained 15 Kgs In Just 6 Months' (EXCLUSIVE)

Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia rose to fame from the television soap Choti Sarrdaarni, and later went on to participate in reality shows like Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. In a candid chat with Free Press Journal, Nimrit spoke about her battle with depression, life after Bigg Boss, opting out of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, and more. Excerpts:

How did life change for you after Bigg Boss 16?

It changed a lot and it had more to do with my personal growth. I finally understood more about myself, because when you're in an environment where you're cut off from everyone that you love and when you're not in the most comfortable situation, it gives you a lot of time to think. I also became a lot more spiritually-inclined and self-assured.

You had spoken about your mental health on the show. How are you doing now?

When I participated in Bigg Boss, I had just gotten off my medications. I was on antidepressants for a year. I'm doing great now. But I still urge people that even if they're doing fine, it is very important to speak to a therapist every now and then. Throwing your emotions at your family and friends is not right, because they too are dealing with their own mess.

You also underwent a drastic physical transformation. Tell us about it

The transformation was challenging because before I got on my antidepressants, I was pretty much very fit. I liked what I looked like in the mirror. And then it was a little hard for me to accept the new me, which was a result of being on antidepressants and going through the hormonal changes that I did. It was frustrating because irrespective of me eating clean or working out, I did not see a drop on the weight scale. I had put on 15 kilos in a span of six months. After I finished my medicines, the side effects slowly withered away and I finally started to see changes in my body. It was comforting and nice to look at, and I also got a lot of my confidence back.

What happened to your Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2?

It was a very conscious decision to pull myself out of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. I believe if you're not in a position to be able to give your 100 per cent to a project, then it doesn't make sense for you to be a part of it. I am a first generation in the industry and I know people like me are not going to get too many opportunities that easily. So I need to be my best version when the time arises. Back then, I was straight out of a reality show and I needed a little detox. I felt that it was important for me to get back to normal life. I am now shooting for my Punjabi film debut, Shaunki Sardar, and you will hopefully get some more good news soon.

A lot of former television celebs have called TV regressive. Do you feel the same?

Whatever the makers are making, at the end of the day, it is being consumed by viewers, right? There's a demand for it, and people are watching those shows. People are still associating with them, so I don't think the daily soaps are irrelevant. The regression is not in our industry, but in society. If society does not change then you won't even see that kind of content being made. If we really need change, then it's not just the content that is to be altered, but the society as a whole needs to take certain measures.