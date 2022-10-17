Bigg Boss 16: THIS is what Sreejita De has to say after being the first contestant to be evicted, 'I wish I was more aggressive'

Sreejita De | Pic: Instagram/sreejita_de

Sreejita De is the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 16. The Uttaran fame actress speaks to The Free Press Journal about the show and more.

Opening up about her experience inside the house, Sreejita says, “It was amazing and beautiful. I have created so many lovely memories. I got to learn so many things about life. I was extremely disappointed and shocked that I had to leave the house early.”

There were mixed reactions when she used the word ‘standardless’ for Gori Nagori. Sreejita shares, “If the audience watched the show and saw my part then they would know that I am very humble and grounded and I respect everyone and I don’t care where you belong because that’s not what makes a human being. The ‘standardless’ word which was used was towards the vulgar gesture that Gori did in the kitchen and she continued doing that when I tried to explain to her about her sensibility. She continued doing different gestures in the garden area and they were extremely vulgar and disgusting and disrespectful and it showed that she doesn’t have any manners.”

Sreejita now wishes she had played the game differently. “I have only one thing that I could have done better and that is being more aggressive. I had a sense that a lot of things were happening behind my back but somehow I ignored that. I shouldn’t have ignored it,” she says.

The makers and the audiences were expecting a big fight between Sreejita and Tina Dutta as they two were reportedly best friends in the past. However the duo managed to maintain a cordial relationship with each other inside the house. “We were never best friends. When we started Uttaran, for the initial few months I was good friends with her and then she started the same thing. She started getting very insecure about what I was wearing and how I was looking in the show and she was constantly backstabbing. She was trying to manipulate the people who were getting closer to me in the show from the production team to the creative team. Exactly the same thing she tried to do in the Bigg Boss house. She came to me thrice on different occasions and told me to be friends and play together and be stronger together. I absolutely didn’t agree with her because I didn’t go there to play with someone or look stronger because I believed that I could play alone,” she clarifies.

On a parting note the actress talks about how her fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape reacted to her elimination. “We both were very sad. He was quite confident because he wanted me to be in the show as he wanted to show people who I am in real life. He knows that I am a strong person. When he got to know that I was eliminated, he was shocked. He was happy to see me but he didn’t want to see me so early. We just hugged each other and didn’t say anything for around five minutes,” she concludes.