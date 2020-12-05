Bigg Boss 14: Former contestant Kashmera Shah returns as a challenger in the new season

Kashmera Shah, who recently spent her birthday in quarantine and away from her family before entering the house, finds participating in the show as a challenger an exciting experience. “I feel it’s a good development. I’m so happy this is happening. We were all eager to watch the best of Bigg Boss...maybe in the next seasons, all the contestants could be from the earlier seasons of the show. It would be fun as the ex-contestants have a certain image and a history. Take me for example, I am strong-headed and short-tempered. I like to put forth my viewpoint strongly, but in an educated manner. Whenever I speak, people like to hear me as I never shout unnecessarily,” she says.

One major criticism of this year’s season has been that it failed to form a connect with the audience. Many of the show’s past contestants have said this quite openly as well. But Kashmera begs to differ. “I liked it though. People always have ifs and buts...people like to watch Siddharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan, who were in the house for a while (as seniors), and expect them to continue being in the house. However, I feel it is doing very well,” she adds.

However, Kashmera is not the only contestant from the first season entering the house. Joining her will be Rakhi Sawant. While claiming she isn’t acquainted with anyone from the current season except Rakhi, Kashmera says, “Nobody in the BB house is a friend or an enemy. I am going to play the game and stay focused on that. I won’t fight with anyone on purpose, but if someone tries to cause trouble, I won’t keep quiet. Over the years I have learnt to control my anger, but this does not mean I am a dead tiger. If you insult me, you will hear from me in the same language.”