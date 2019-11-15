Bigg Boss 13: Will Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra part ways?

As the week comes to an end, it’s time to punish the two most disobedient contestants and send them to jail. Bigg Boss announces the nominations and asks the contestants to unanimously take names of 2 contestants who they feel should be put behind bars. After a lot of discussion and disagreements with the majority's decision Mahira and Paras get locked up in jail.

Later, Bigg Boss gives a special task to Hindustani Bhau wherein he has to make a video in his style and talk about three people in the house. Here, Hindustani Bhau targets Paras, Mahira and Shehnaz. The comments made on Mahira doesn’t go down well with her. Bhau reveals that Paras too has teased her in front of him and has talked about her in this manner. This hurts Mahira deeply and she gets into a heated argument with Paras which creates a rift between them.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss announces the Garnier Men Acno fight task for the boys. The boys were divided into three teams Sidharth- Asim, Hindustani Bhau -Vishal and Arhaan - Khesari. They are asked to race overcoming the hurdles that come their way. The winners win a special hamper from Garnier.

What new turn will Mahira and Paras’s friendship take?