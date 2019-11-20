'Bigg Boss 13' turns ugly after Siddharth Shukla allegedly 'chokes' Asim Riaz

Facing criticism since the start for his temper, contestant of Bigg Boss 13 and actor Siddharth Shukla once again went into trouble. Unable to control his anger during a fight with Asim Riaz, actor was accused of choking the latter.
As per Janta Ka Reporter, the ugly fight between the two past friends began after Siddharth alleged that despite telling no to Asim, he went on to wash and almost chop apples. Turning the fight even more ugly, Siddharth pushed Asim who then responded with equal aggression.
The housemates then rushed towards them and noticed that Siddharth was holding Asim by the shirt. The former later accused Siddharth of trying to choke him.
At last, the fight turned cold with Asim sending warnings to Siddharth for the future saying that he was not going to be intimidated by him.
While Shehnaaz Gill supported Siddhart, all the other members sided with Asim after the fight. This might give a hard time to Siddharth as even his own group members in the house are thinking of making another group without him.
