Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla almost kisses Rashami Desai on her lips!

This season of Bigg Boss has witnessed various conflicts and fights among contestants, especially between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, who cannot stand each other. However, in a dramatic twist, the two warring contestants, will now be seen locked inside the bedroom with both acting as a romantic couple.
The promo broadcast by Colors TV showed a romantic Siddharth with his arms around Rashami where he is proceeding to kiss her but is pushed on to a bed laden with rose petals.
Coming as a huge surprise for fans, Bigg Boss housemates were shown a video clip from a TV soap featuring Siddharth and Rashami where both had played the characters of a loving husband and wife in popular serial 'Dil Se Dil Tak.'
Unable to believe the love scene visible on the big screen, Shehnaaz Gill asks them to recreate that romantic scene in the Bigg Boss house.
Dressed in white shirts, the previos co-stars perform a sizzling dance as Siddharth tries to kiss Rashami on her lips. Rashmi pushes him away which makes him fall on the bed.
Even though the promo ended there, we can expect many romantic and steaming scenes between Siddharth and Rashami which made lead to a breathe of fresh air in the house which became a battlefield last week.
