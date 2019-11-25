Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla almost kisses Rashami Desai on her lips!

This season of Bigg Boss has witnessed various conflicts and fights among contestants, especially between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, who cannot stand each other. However, in a dramatic twist, the two warring contestants, will now be seen locked inside the bedroom with both acting as a romantic couple.

The promo broadcast by Colors TV showed a romantic Siddharth with his arms around Rashami where he is proceeding to kiss her but is pushed on to a bed laden with rose petals.