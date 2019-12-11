Bigg Boss 13: Shefali reveals why she stopped kissing and hugging Asim

Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra who were in the secret room discussed the matter themselves when Sidharth tells Paras that Shefali has been standing beside Asim even before the love trianlge evolved between the three contestants.

Later, Shefali confessed to Bhau that Asim thinks it's because of her that Himanshi was evicted, however the latter asked her to take care of Riaz before leaving.

Adding to the drama, the later parts of the show witnesses Asim and Shefali fight with each other as Asim calls her selfish and untrue to everyone as she destroys Hindustani Bhau's letter sent by his family.

Asim also added that she is laying a trap in the house and is not trustworthy at all, but Bhau came in to sort the matter and asked Asim to stay away from this matter as they will it solve among themselves on their own.

Shefali then apologized to Bhau saying that she went crazy wanting become the captain of the house which didn't let her see anything else. Asim also tells Shefali that she should thank him, Sidharth for making her the captain and because of them their game became strong in the house.