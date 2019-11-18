Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's joke on marriage left Urvashi Rautela in splits

Sunday was a treat for viewers as the beautiful Urvashi Rautela visited the Bigg Boss sets to promote her upcoming film Paagalpanti along with the star cast. Urvashi looked ravishing as she met the contestants on the sets and also danced to the chartbuster 'Bimar Dil'. This song is Urvashi’s introductory song in the movie and it has been very well appreciated by the audience. The actress not only danced to the song but also made Anil Kapoor and Salman dance with her.

While hosting a fun segment when the beauty asked Anil Kapoor what is the one thing that Salman shouldn’t do the superstar himself chimed in saying marriage! Salman and his marriage jokes have been long going in the industry, Anil Kapoor also supported his friend saying that marriage is out of fashion which the audience found very funny.