Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's joke on marriage left Urvashi Rautela in splits

Sunday was a treat for viewers as the beautiful Urvashi Rautela visited the Bigg Boss sets to promote her upcoming film Paagalpanti along with the star cast. Urvashi looked ravishing as she met the contestants on the sets and also danced to the chartbuster 'Bimar Dil'. This song is Urvashi’s introductory song in the movie and it has been very well appreciated by the audience. The actress not only danced to the song but also made Anil Kapoor and Salman dance with her.
While hosting a fun segment when the beauty asked Anil Kapoor what is the one thing that Salman shouldn’t do the superstar himself chimed in saying marriage! Salman and his marriage jokes have been long going in the industry, Anil Kapoor also supported his friend saying that marriage is out of fashion which the audience found very funny.
The entire star cast seemed to be having a great time on the sets with the superstar himself Salman Khan .
Salman was seen pulling Urvashi’s leg and sharing some hearty laughs with the pretty actress.
The actress has been seen out and about in town promoting her upcoming movie along with the star cast. Talking about her visit to the Big Boss set the actress shared ‘I am a big big fan of Salman sir, even though I have met him on numerous occasion it still is always a fan girl moment for me. I feel so blessed to be sharing the same screen space with him. Salman Sir is an amazing host,he made sure all of us were comfortable and had a blast on the set.
Pagalpanti is a multi- starrer comedy film directed by Anees Bazmi. The movie stars Urvashi Rautela along with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi , Ileana D’Cruz, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, is all set to release on the 22nd November.
