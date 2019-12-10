Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli kisses Vishal Aditya Singh

Bigg Boss 13 has been the most dramatic season in the history of the shows with regular fights and romance shuffling with each other. However, Salman Khan's show will witness a shocking turn of events in the latest episode where Madhurina Tuli will be seen kissing her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh.
Totally unexpected by the audience, who have seen Tuli and Vishal fight like nothing less than two enemies, inside and outside the Bigg Boss house, the ex-couple will be seen reconciling with each other.
In the latest promo, Tuli is seen kissing Vishal while he is asleep. Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma will also play cupid and ask the ex flames to say 'I love you' to each other.
The last episode of Bigg Boss 13 witnessed Madhurima and Vishal fighting like crazies and calling each other names, therefore the audience is in dilemma as to what made them mend the bridges and express their love to each other.
Before the entering the television reality show, the ex-couple were a part dance reality show Nach Baliye where they couldn't bear with each other. Constantly fighting and getting annoyed by each other, the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss is definitely a huge change for the fans.
