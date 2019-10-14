Bigg Boss 13 Double Eviction: Koena or Rashami, who will be eliminated?

Ahead of the launch of season 13 of Bigg Boss, the makers and host Salman Khan has stressed that this season will be different and there will be plenty of twists. Staying true to their word, Salman Khan on Saturday announced that there will be two evictions.

Dalljiet Kaur, Shehnaz Gill, Koena Mitra and Rashami Desai were nominated for eviction this week. Dalljiet Kaur became the first contestant to walk out of the house. The second contestant who will be walking out will be announced tonight by Salman Khan. Rashami Desai and Koena Mitra have been the most talked-about contestants so far and the audience is waiting to see which contestant ends their journey in the house tonight.

Meanwhile, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode was full-on entertainment. Salman Khan entered the show dancing to his song Chunari Chunari. Salman introduced a fun segment called Power Weekends, where one contestant will get special power upon winning the task. After the task, comedians Sunil Grover and Haarsh Limbachiyaa appeared on the stage and had the audience in splits. The two introduced their newfound band The Sunny Leone Arkestra and had the audience cracking up with their magic tricks.