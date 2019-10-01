'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Rashami Desai was a part of this Shah Rukh Khan film

Bigg Boss 13 is finally live! For the fans who eagerly awaited a brand new season, here’s a diverse lineup of celebrities from various walks of life. TV actor Rashami Desai, however, is one of the most discussed contestants this year. While you may have known her as a TV queen, did you know that she once appeared in a film? A Shah Rukh Khan film, that too?

Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke, a 2004 romantic thriller starring Shah Rukh and Raveena Tandon in lead roles, featured Rashami in a supporting role. She played Raveena’s on-screen sister in the film. Watch the video below!