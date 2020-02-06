Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan gets notice for staying in Rashami Desai's house

In the "Bigg Boss 13" episode, aired on Monday, actress and former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharya was seen telling Rashami how Arhaan was using her. To which, Rashami replied saying that she wants to close Arhaan's chapter forever.

Devoleena explained Rashami that Arhaan's mother and sister were living in her house, telling her that they were sent a legal notice by the society members.

According to republicworld.com, the society members took the decision after reports about the duo staying in Rashami's house in her absence began to surface.

In the media segment of the show, Rashami has clearly said that she doesn't see her future with Arhaan. Arhaan is also busy clarifying his stance by giving interviews.

In an interview, Arhaan countered Rashami's claim of not knowing about is previous marriage and said: "Rashami knew about my marriage before she entered the house. She didn't know about the child, though. I would have told her at the right time."

Unhappy with Devoleena and Arti Singh talking ill about him, Arhaan said: "They don't know me well to say such things about me, but it's more hurtful to see Rashami take it quietly. She should take a stand for our relationship and it should not be subjected to insult and mindless scrutiny.

I have been projected as a villain and it's humiliating. I am sure that her actions or silence could be a result of circumstances and situations inside the house.

"I feel a lot of things pertaining to our relationship, which put me in the dock, could have been averted had Rashami spoken up.