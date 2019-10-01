Bigg Boss 13: Ameesha Patel disappoints audience; urge makers to remove the actress

The thirteenth season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss premiered on Sunday. Host Salman Khan welcomed and introduced each and every contestant on the show before they walked into the house. Earlier Ameesha Patel had revealed that she will be having a special role in this season of Bigg Boss. It was revealed on Sunday that the actress will be the landlady of Bigg Boss house. On Day 1, Ameesha went inside the house twice with games or tasks.

However, the audience did not seem to have enjoyed Ameesha’s ‘malkin’ act inside the show. Several people took to Twitter to express their disappointment towards Ameesha’s act and the way she behaved. Twitterati termed Ameesha’s act as annoying and even urged the makers to take her out from the show. Many also gave alternative names like Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and others as the landlady.