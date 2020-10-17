'Big script' for a 'big life': Madonna shares details of her biopic

Los Angeles: Singer Madonna has shared details on the progress of her biopic, saying the script is now 133 pages long. The pop superstar and writer Diablo Cody have been working on the biopic for a while now. Madonna took to Instagram to post a video of the two while working on the script.

The 62-year-old singer sat on a leather-bound black studded chair outdoors in a gazebo with the writer, reports dailymail.co.uk. Madonna wore a striped white top with a black corset and matching pants, along with black leather boots.

In the video, the two start off by talking about bananas. Soon, the singer tells Cody that her name Madonna could not be copyrighted, "because it's in the Bible".

She also did a cappella rendition of "Get into the groove" from 1984.

Towards the end of the video, the pair commented on the script's length -- 133 pages -- which Cody mentioned was "insane" and "biblical". "That's a big script," she said. Madonna replied: "It's a big life!"

In a career spanning about four decades, Madonna has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.