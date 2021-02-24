Big Reveal! Sanjay Leela Bhansali to unveil the teaser of his much-awaited 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' today?

Every very small bit of information about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi makes headlines. Recently, the makers sent fans in a tizzy with the announcement of the release of the film, which is expected to happen sometime this year. The Alia Bhatt-starrer has already grabbed everyone’s attention. And, now, following it up with more good news, sources claim the filmmaker is going to unveil the teaser of the film today, which also happens to be his birthday.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser comes with a promise to make one and all feel inspired in 2021 as the film celebrates the journey of a girl who became the voice for women empowerment.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, by author S. Hussain Zaidi. The film showcases the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. The movie was set to release last year, but was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.