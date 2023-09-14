Bhuvan Bam Turns Commentator For Takeshi's Castle Reboot

Actor, comedian and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is all set to take on the new role of a commentator in the Indian reboot of the popular Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle. According to the makers, Bhuvan Bam will add elements of fun and laughter as one of his most-loved characters – Titu Mama from BB Ki Vines.

The series will stream on Prime Video, however, its release date has not been revealed yet. The show will retain the eccentricities that people saw in the original version like fun set-ups and challenging games coupled with hilarious commentary.

Over 100 contestants will attempt to storm the castle, fighting off all kinds of guards, devils, and giant foam mushrooms along the way. The winner will potentially bank 1 million yen.

Opening up about the show, Bhuvan Bam said, “Since the original version of Takeshi’s Castle was on television, I have been an ardent fan of the concept, execution and the hilarity of the game-show. It’s highly nostalgic for me to have grown up seeing the show and now voicing it, is genuinely a full circle moment. I don’t think there is any one in my generation who hasn’t loved and enjoyed this madcap comedy."

He added, "Being a part of this incredible game-show is a privilege and an honor. As an entertainer, my viewers have always appreciated the unique yet relatable characters that I’ve portrayed, and I happy to bring a bit of my creative self as ‘Titu Mama’. I am hopeful that the younger generation will get love this show as much as we did."

