Bhumi Pednekar works 18-hour shifts daily for 15 days

Bhumi Pednekar has had her hands full with Saand Ki Aankh promotions and Pati Patni Aur Woh shoot commitments. The young actress, who is known for being a perfectionist, has been pulling off 18-hour work shifts every single day for the last 2 weeks so that she could finish her work across both films.

“Bhumi’s schedule is all over the place currently with three films up for release. She has had no time to rest for the last 15 days because she is promoting Saand Ki Aankh that is up for release this Diwali, finishing the shoot of Pati Patni Aur Woh (Bhumi wrapped her portions day before) and also getting neck-deep into planning for Bala promotions,” informs a source.

“Bhumi gets deeply invested into the films that she does and goes all out to promote her movies. She has given 30 days to promote Saand Ki Aankh because she believes in the film and wants the film to do exceedingly well. She is doing multiple promotional exercises in a single day and has been pulling off 18-hour shoots. A couple of days she pulled off 20-hour shifts,” the source adds