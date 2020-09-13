Bhumi Pednekar visits temples in her village in Goa

Mumbai: Bhumi Pednekar went on a temple pilgrimage in her village called Pedne in Goa. The actress said she was grateful for her culturally enriched lineage.

Bhumi took to Instagram where she shared a motley of pictures of her various visits to the temples. "A pilgrimage in our village called Pedne. The pilgrimage is made up of three temples -- Mauli Devi, Bhagwati Devi and Ravalnath temple, all are nearly 300 to 400-year-old," she wrote along the image.