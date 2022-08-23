Bhumi Pednekar says, 'My unconventional choices have stood out and become my brand identity.'

Pic: Instagram/bhumipednekar

In a very quick time, Bhumi Pednekar has become one of the most credible faces in India, which is why her brand equity has shot up by a huge 100 per cent in less than a year. From endorsing three brands in 2021, the actress is now the face of seven brands including global cosmetic and women’s hygiene companies.

Opening up about the same, Bhumi says, “I think what has worked for me is consistency of performance and the fact that my films have not only won me accolades for acting but have also delivered good box office results. In today’s day and age, consistency for an actor is everything because people are only connecting to the quality of work and films.”

She adds, “I think my unconventional choices have also stood out and become my brand identity. Today, I’m assuming that people naturally feel that if I'm a part of a project, it will be different, disruptive and high on content. I feel they know that I will do my best to deliver a performance that they will love.”

Bhumi further avers, “I have earned this badge by working very hard and I wear this with great pride because no one has given me anything. I have done this all on my own, through sheer hard work and belief in my abilities to deliver good performances in quality cinema. Hopefully, by doing so, I have also made a mark on the minds and hearts of audiences.”

Bhumi has a mighty slate of films in her kitty. They include Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak and a couple of more unannounced projects.