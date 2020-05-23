Bhumi Pednekar: Definition of a heroine has evolved

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar feels the definition of a heroine has changed, with the audience open to stories that they can relate to.

"All the films I have been a part of or the roles I have played are all so different from each other. They may have few overlapping similarities like for example my characters tell the stories of women in the heartlands," Bhumi said.

"I am proud of the cinema that I have done so far as they are the films that have worked well for me and have helped me connect to my audience. In today's time the definition of a heroine has undergone change and evolved, nowadays the audience is open to stories that they can relate to," she added.

The actress continued: "It need not always be the typical perfect story but even those which are flawed or imperfect that connect with the audience. If I can tell them an honest story or give them a character they can relate to, I have succeeded as an actor. So, while my journey so far has been quite eventful it has also been a good one so far."

She has impressed the audience with her acting skills in films like "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" and "Saand Ki Aankh".

Talking about the challenges that came with the role of a 60-year-old in "Saand Ki Aankh", Bumi said: "This character no doubt came with its own set of challenges, the beauty however of it was in the fact that it was a fruitful role Â- something that was in a way inspirational."

"Saand Ki Aankh", also starring Taapsee Pannu, is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. It will air on &pictures on May 30.