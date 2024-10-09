Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba To Clash With Not One But Two Manjulikas

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri's horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, was released by the makers at a grand event in Jaipur on Wednesday (October 9).

Set in the kingdom of Raktaghat, the three-minute and fifty-second-long trailer kicks off with the familiar antics of Kartik's character Rooh Baba and his romance with Triptii. It gives a glimpse of some hilarious scenes as it introduces the characters, however, the story takes an unexpected turn with the introduction of two Manjulikas -- played by Vidya and Madhuri.

Rooh Baba suggests that people should embrace ghosts and take advantage rather than fear them.

Madhuri and Vidya's antics promise a blend of humour and suspense. With chilling scenes and engaging performances, the trailer sets the stage for an exciting cinematic experience that combines romance and supernatural elements. The makers have introduced Madhuri's character as a centuries-old spirit, unleashed to haunt the people of Raktaghat.

The trailer offers glimpses of the highly anticipated clash between Rooh Baba and Manjulika, a showdown fans have eagerly awaited, promising a clash of horror and comedy. There's also a bit of romance as Kartik's character falls in love with Triptii and they plan to get married. The trailer also gives a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry.

It looks like the film's musical score will also be a standout element, enhancing the overall experience.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the most beloved horror-comedy franchises. Its sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was a remarkable success, released in the early post-pandemic period, and successfully drew massive crowds back to theaters. With a collection of Rs 266 crore, it became the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. The film is all set to hit the big screens on November 1 and it will clash with Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone's Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty.