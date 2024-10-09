 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba To Clash With Not One But Two Manjulikas
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba To Clash With Not One But Two Manjulikas

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba To Clash With Not One But Two Manjulikas

With chilling scenes and engaging performances, the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 sets the stage for an exciting cinematic experience that combines romance and supernatural elements

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
article-image

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri's horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, was released by the makers at a grand event in Jaipur on Wednesday (October 9).

Set in the kingdom of Raktaghat, the three-minute and fifty-second-long trailer kicks off with the familiar antics of Kartik's character Rooh Baba and his romance with Triptii. It gives a glimpse of some hilarious scenes as it introduces the characters, however, the story takes an unexpected turn with the introduction of two Manjulikas -- played by Vidya and Madhuri.

Rooh Baba suggests that people should embrace ghosts and take advantage rather than fear them.

Madhuri and Vidya's antics promise a blend of humour and suspense. With chilling scenes and engaging performances, the trailer sets the stage for an exciting cinematic experience that combines romance and supernatural elements. The makers have introduced Madhuri's character as a centuries-old spirit, unleashed to haunt the people of Raktaghat.

FPJ Shorts
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Extended For 11,558 Vacancies
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Extended For 11,558 Vacancies
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Running Away From Fans Towards His Car As They Chase Team India Skipper For Selfies
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Running Away From Fans Towards His Car As They Chase Team India Skipper For Selfies
MAHADISCOM Releases Admit Cards For MSEDCL Junior Assistant Exam 2024 – Download Now!
MAHADISCOM Releases Admit Cards For MSEDCL Junior Assistant Exam 2024 – Download Now!
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Schedule OUT, Registration Window Opens
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Schedule OUT, Registration Window Opens
Read Also
Anees Bazmee SLAMS Media For Misinterpreting His Statement On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 & Singham Again's...
article-image

The trailer offers glimpses of the highly anticipated clash between Rooh Baba and Manjulika, a showdown fans have eagerly awaited, promising a clash of horror and comedy. There's also a bit of romance as Kartik's character falls in love with Triptii and they plan to get married. The trailer also gives a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry.

It looks like the film's musical score will also be a standout element, enhancing the overall experience.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the most beloved horror-comedy franchises. Its sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was a remarkable success, released in the early post-pandemic period, and successfully drew massive crowds back to theaters. With a collection of Rs 266 crore, it became the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

Read Also
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Chhorii 2: 8 Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Watch This Year
article-image

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. The film is all set to hit the big screens on November 1 and it will clash with Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone's Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Triptii Dimri Says Bulbbul Director Kept Apologising To Her After Intense Rape Scene: 'She Would Sit...

Triptii Dimri Says Bulbbul Director Kept Apologising To Her After Intense Rape Scene: 'She Would Sit...

Ajaz Khan To Be Summoned By Mumbai Police After His Staff's Arrest In Connection With MDMA Drug...

Ajaz Khan To Be Summoned By Mumbai Police After His Staff's Arrest In Connection With MDMA Drug...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba To Clash With Not One But Two Manjulikas

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba To Clash With Not One But Two Manjulikas

Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma On Rise In Animal Abuse: 'People Feed Strays But No One Cares For Them'...

Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma On Rise In Animal Abuse: 'People Feed Strays But No One Cares For Them'...

Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Gunratna Sadavarte Schooled By BB For Giving His Number To Hema Sharma, Former...

Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Gunratna Sadavarte Schooled By BB For Giving His Number To Hema Sharma, Former...