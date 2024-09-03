Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Kangana Ranaut Announces New Film On 'Working-Class Heroes' Amid Emergency Controversy

While Kangana still awaits the green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to release her film 'Emergency', a new project of hers has been announced. On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut took to X and revealed that she has come on board to headline 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'.

"Experience the magic of real-life heroism on the big screen! Ecstatic to announce Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata, a cinematic tribute to the unsung heroes, with talented producer duo Babita Ashiwal & Adi Sharmaa, and visionary director-writer Manoj Tapadia. #BharatBhhagyaViddhata promises to resonate deeply with audiences, inspiring a sense of hope, courage, and resilience," she wrote.

Manoj Tapadia is all set to direct the film.

Produced by Babita Ashiwal (Eunoia Films) and Adi Sharmaa (Floating Rocks Entertainment), 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' "centres on the people without whom the country would cease to function--the working-class heroes, the blue-collar employees."

Meanwhile, Kangana is waiting for the release of her film 'Emergency', which delves into the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

Last week, Kangana took to social media and revealed that her much-anticipated political drama 'Emergency' is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Despite earlier reports suggesting that 'Emergency' had received clearance from the CBFC, Kangana disclosed that the film's certification is currently on hold.

"There have been rumours circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board. This is not true. While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was on hold due to numerous death threats against members of the censor board," Kangana said.

"There is pressure being put on us to remove certain scenes, such as the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the Punjab riots, and more. Now, I don't know what else to show. What are we supposed to do--blackout the film during these scenes? This is unbelievable to me, and I am deeply sorry for the current state of thinking in this country," she added.

'Emergency' also stars Anupam Kher and late Satish Kaushik. It was earlier slated to be released on September 6.