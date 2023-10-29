Bhagyashree Reveals She Could Not Move Her Hand & Doctors Suggested Operation: 'I Helped Myself Recover'

Bhagyashree is currently seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video playing an important role. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, she talks about competing with younger lot of actors, her social media causes and much more. Excerpts:

How was your experience working with a new generation ensemble cast?

I am pretty excited that it’s an ensemble cast. It’s a relevant subject as today no one can live without social media. This became interesting for me. This is the first time for me to be working with a very new-age kind of content and working with the new generation I could imbibe their energy. My role is interesting in the film.

Your beauty is because you care about proper diet and being healthy. What is your mantra?

I am continuously giving away my health and diet mantra on my social media which I started a few years ago. Apart from the fact that I visit Nanavati Hospital where I am connected with doctors and women and impart some knowledge on general health. We talk about women’s heath there. They can get registered free of cost and we discuss their health issues.

Any specific discussion on women’s health that you share with them during this discussion?

Like for example if you are taking steroids for one ailment and in the due course of time your body develops some other ailment. People don’t understand that ingesting steroids medication makes your diabetes shoot up. Doctor’s don’t convey it to the patients. The co-ordination between the patient and the people is what we discuss with women. For example menopause can affect the mental health of a woman. When the woman visits the doctor it’s very important for the doctor to speak to the husband. It would help her to handle her menopause. This way I am giving back to society. I would love to do more work which is different

Working on other front, elaborate?

There was a time when my contemporaries did a lot of work and they did a lot of varied work. Today after I have finished my family responsibilities and other priorities, I want to see the sky as my limit. I want to fly up and do as much work in as many different spheres of life as possible.

Any tips vide heath to help women undergoing their menopause?

Firstly, you get hit flashes at night and it becomes very difficult to sleep throughout the night. It’s essential to control the body temperature which fluctuates as well. Hydrating yourself is very important at this time. Usually, people prefer drinking less water as they fear going to the toilet in the night. This is the time when you need to maintain the body temperature. These are simple tips doctors get into and explain it to women in much more detail.

How did you get motivated to help women and others for their health?

In the middle of the year I couldn't move my right hand. All the doctors told me to go in for an operation. I fear injections and operations, so I decided to help myself recover from it. Fortunately, I could recover. Yes, it takes longer but it has given me a different outlook towards my life. I felt that when I could cope up with this major setback then I could live on my own and take care of my body and health on my own.

What all did you learn to cure your own self

I performed physiotherapy. I studied nutrition from Hayward University and completed different courses from a few other universities. I also appeared for the examination. I could not take up a doctor’s job but studied it all which makes it possible for me to talk about health and nutrition. I am not talking off the top of my head, I'm talking about things I know and studied.



