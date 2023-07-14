Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Actress Vidisha Srivastava Blessed With Baby Girl

Actress Vidisha Srivastava aka Anita Bhabi of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, has been blessed with a baby girl. Vidisha gave birth to her daughter on Tuesday (July 11). The actress tied the knot with Sayak Paul in December 2016 in Varanasi.

Reportedly, the couple will name their daughter Aadya, which is a synonym for Goddess Durga. The name also signifies power.

In an interview, Vidisha said that it was a normal delivery, however, she was in excruciating pain for 18 hours. "The moment I saw my daughter, every discomfort and pain disappeared. Seeing my daughter in front of me felt like a miracle."

Meanwhile, the actress has planned to spend time with her newborn daughter before she resumes Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shoot. Vidisha shot for the show till the last leg of her pregnancy and took a break just 10 days before the delivery.

Vidisha made her acting debut in 2007 with the Telugu film Maa Iddari Madhya and has been a part of other films like Viraat, Lucky Jokers, Devaraya, Janatha Garage and others.

The actress also featured in television shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Meri Gudiya, Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya and several others.

