'Bffs that pout together stay forever': Malaika Arora reminisces hangout with Kareena, Karisma, Amrita

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Wednesday shared an adorable throwback selfie reminiscing a hangout with BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora and designer Mallika Bhat.

The 46-year-old star shared the photo on Instagram, in which she can be seen posing with Malika, Karisma, Kareena and Amrita as they pout and pose for the selfie. Along with the snap, Malaika noted, "Bffs that pout together stay forever. #majormissing #majorlove @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat @amuaroraofficial @kareenakapoorkhan." (with a red heart emoji) As soon, as the post hit Instagram, the 'Jab We Met' star reposted the picture, captioning it as, "Forever Us." (along with 3 heart emojis and red balloons) Celebrity followers including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and more than 60k fans hit 'Like' on the adorable post.

Meanwhile, Malaika has been spending time at home during the Covid-triggered lockdown and social distancing guidelines. She has been quite active on social media, sharing pictures and videos on social media.