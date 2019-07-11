Beyonce and other stars slay the red carpet at The Lion King premiere

<p>If the idea of Donald Grover as Simba, Beyonce as Nala, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Chiwetel Ejofor as Scar has excited you, then let us tell you that the singer along with the stars behind the voices walked the red carpet at the world premiere of The Lion King. The movie is the remake of the 1994 Disney movie and follows the same plot as the original animated one. The movie revolves around the life of lion cub Simba, who flees his kingdom after his uncle Scar plots take his father Mufasa’s place as king.</p>.<p>Talking to the Channel News Asia about working with Beyonce, Glover says, “Only few times do you get to work with somebody as iconic as Beyonce.” He further adds, “I was like, okay, we are like blending thing together so let me just listen to what she is doing and play off of that.”</p><p>Directed by Jon Favreau, ‘The Lion King’ is set for it’s worldwide on July 19. According to reports, Beyonce has been tipped to win her first Oscar for Best Orignal Song for the song ‘Spirit’ from TheLion King Soundtrack. The song is performed by Beyonce and appears in the film, during a pivotal scene with her character Nala. The ‘Spirit’ is written by Ilya Salmanzadeh, Timothy Mckenzie and Beyonce and is produced by Labrinth, Ilya and Beyonce.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>