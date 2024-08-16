'Beware Of This A*****e': TV Actor Mohit Parmar Shares Casting Couch Experience Of Actress Prernaa Thhakurr

Telly actor Mohit Parmar took to social media and shared the news of her actress-friend Prernaa Thhakurr being targeted by a predator. He shared a disturbing incident involving his actress friend on his Instagram story.

This incident talks about the casting couch culture in the entertainment industry. The story shared by Mohit showcases the screenshots of the chats in which the actress has been asked to have sex and is provided with the address in return for a role. He also highlighted the person's name identifying as Prem from Skyline Spree Production who has been asking for this compromise from his friend.

Sharing their chats, he also shared a note alarming the others to beware of such people in the industry who ask for personal favours and in return, offer to provide work. He wrote, "Beware of this a*****e, this so-called casting coordinator, he's been abusing and harassing female artists and asking them to sleep with him."

He further added, "If he contacts you for casti`ng or you find him in any audition group, block him, report him or file a complaint against him, he goes by the name Prem Malhotra.

Mohit's friend Prernaa has also shared the same screenshots on her social media account, along with the number of that person.

On the work front, Mohit is known for his role as Krish Pandya in the television family drama series Pandya Store. The series starred Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Kruttika Desai, Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel in pivotal roles. It premiered from 25 January 2021 to 26 May 2024 on Star Plus.

On the other hand, Prernaa has done some periodic shows in the past and is also seen in some of the episodes of Girliyapa's YouTube channel.