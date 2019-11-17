Best time to be a Harry Styles' fan: Releases new song 'Watermelon Sugar' at the same time as SNL hosting debut

Harry Styles made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend and fans were already going berserk over his monologue, however, they didn’t know they were in for something more.

Harry Styles completely slayed his debut at SNL as a host. The singer took several digs at his personal life and of course at his former boy band One Direction. Fans were loving his debut as a hosting but didn’t see what was coming next!

While Harry was performing his skits with the SNL cast, his new single ‘Watermelon Sugar’ dropped online. Watermelon Sugar is part of Harry Style’s upcoming album Fine Line. Harry had released the first song from the album back in October and this is the second song from the said album.

This definitely came as a surprise for Harry’s fans. Fans can’t get enough of Harry’s new song and took to twitter to share their excitement. A user wrote, “Our expectations were high as fuck but damn he still exceeded them."

Here are some Twitter reactions :