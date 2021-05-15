'Bella na jao': It's a wrap for 'Money Heist' fifth and final season; Netflix says 'can't wait to show how it ends'

Los Angeles: Netflix's smash hit Spanish series "Money Heist" has ended production on its fifth and final season.

Created by Alex Pina, the show, titled "La Casa De Papel" in Spanish, started production on its eight-part final season in August 2020, after the premiere of the fourth season in April.

The streamer announced the news of filming wrap in a post on Twitter, sharing a photo of the core cast from the sets.

"What started as a heist, ended as a family. It's a wrap on Part 5 of 'La Casa de Papel' / 'Money Heist'. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can't wait to show you how this story ends," Netflix tweeted.