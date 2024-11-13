 Bekaaboo 3 Fame Nikkita Ghag Joins BJP, Wants To Work For Betterment of Women In Showbiz: 'To Create a Safer Environment' (Exclusive)
Bekaaboo 3 Fame Nikkita Ghag Joins BJP, Wants To Work For Betterment of Women In Showbiz: 'To Create a Safer Environment' (Exclusive)

Nikkita Ghag, known for her stint in shows like Bekaboo and more is all set to enter politics as the actress has joined the BJP. In an exclusive chat with us, Nikkita reveals what she aims to do with this new inning.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 10:18 PM IST
Bekaaboo 3 fame Nikkita Ghag has joined politics. She has now become secretary for the BJP’s Chitrapat Agadi wing in Maharashtra. Talking about her decision to join politics, Nikkita shared that her desire is to work for the betterment of the society.

To make changes within a system, you have to be part of it. I have been involved in animal welfare for the past ten years, and after gaining experience in this field, I now feel fully prepared to extend my efforts to human welfare," she said.

Nikkita further mentioned that as the secretary of BJP’s Chitrapat Agadi wing she also wants to work to help those facing issues in the showbiz world. "Many actors and crew members face various disputes with producers, including issues related to casting couch practices. This is something I am especially focused on, as I believe it’s essential to stand up against it. As a woman, I understand how difficult and uncomfortable it can be to experience such situations, and I want to be a voice for those who may not feel empowered to speak out," she added.

Nikkita expressed that her motive will also be to ensure safety of women in the showbiz world and to make sure that practices like casting couch end as soon as possible.

"One significant change I want to bring to my industry is to work for the safety of girls, whether they’re within the industry or outside of it. Ensuring the safety of women is my top priority. I recognize the challenges that come with working in this field, but I am committed to making a difference. Additionally, I am actively involved in supporting rape victims. My goal, during my time in this position, is to focus on creating a safer environment for girls and advocating for their protection," she shared.

Nikkita concluded by saying that joining politics does not mean an end to her acting career. "Acting is my passion, and politics is my future, so I’m prepared to compromise on my personal time to excel in both," she concluded.

