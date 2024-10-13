‘Being Jats Our Dasshera Custom Of Blessing Weapons Reflected Our Warrior Heritage’: Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel Recalls Festivities Back Home (Exclusive)

Bigg Boss 17 star Samarth Jurel is know for his performance in shows like Maitri, Udaariyan and more. The actor, in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal speaks about celebrating Dusshera and also recalls his early memories of the same.

As we celebrate Dussehra, the actor fondly recalls the rich traditions and joyous memories associated with this vibrant festival. "Dussehra is very special to me because I am from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a beautiful city. There were factories there that would compete to create the biggest Ravan, which brought a lot of excitement. I still remember when I was a kid, taking the bus to school and watching Ravan being made. It would take about six to seven days to complete."

These sights were coupled with the thrill of his father lifting him onto his shoulders for a better view, creating unforgettable childhood moments. He shared “During Dussehra, my father would lift me onto his shoulders so I could see better, as I was too small to see everything clearly. I loved buying arrows, tridents, and all sorts of archery equipment to play with at home. Those were truly happy moments for me, and I cherish those memories of Dussehra.”

Samarth's family followed a unique tradition during the festival. Talking about the same he stated "During Dussehra, we had a special tradition of buying new cars, accompanied by rituals like purchasing gold for them and marking the vehicles for blessings. Being Jats, our customs reflect our warrior heritage, which included blessing the weapons in our home, such as our traditional sword. I also recall how, when I played cricket, my mom would mark my bat to bless it. These cherished moments are an integral part of our Dussehra celebrations and reflect the joy and significance of the festival in our lives.”

Lastly, the actor concluded by sharing his idea of the festival. “I don't dwell on things too much because I belong to Gen Z, and I don't believe in overthinking. However, we used to feel a sense of victory during Dussehra celebrations. We enjoyed the festivities simply and wholeheartedly. We took great care in creating Ravan beautifully and performed Ramlila with dedication and enthusiasm, which was truly wonderful. Overall, I think I focus more on the joy of the experiences rather than on winning or losing or whether things are good or bad.”