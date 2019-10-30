Before 'Bala' vs 'Ujda Chaman', these cinema twins faced off for supremacy at the Box Office

All of us have been used to double roles in cinema, but this is one double role we do not appreciate. After all the dirty linen that has been washed, it is only the ultimate Gods 'the audience' that will decide which of the two films with a similar topic 'Ujda Chaman' releasing on November 1 or 'Bala' coming out on November 8 will be accepted by them.

Terms and conditions apply, of course: It is not necessary that one will be chosen. Both can be accepted (very rare when the difference is just one week in the release) or rejected. Neither premature balding nor dirty tactics about my-film-first are funny.

Occasionally, such cinematic ‘humshakals’ have been generated, deliberately or by default, within a small space of time. And here are the results of such aberrations.

1982:

Shakti and Farz Aur Kanoon released within weeks. The latter film released first, but both were inspired from the 1974 Tamil hit Thanga Pathakkam. Farz… was made by the same producers-director team as the 1981 Telugu remake Kondaveeti Simham. While Salim-Javed (masters at taking inspiration and coming out with an original script, keeping the core intact) thought big and got Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan in a historic cinematic face-off, Farz… had Jeetendra in a double role with an additional negative character in Raj Kiran.

Due to its lower budget, the South-made film was declared a hit. Made more classily and on a much bigger scale, Shakti was—as per lobbies!—declared either average or a flop. Today, Shakti, which also picked up a few awards, is considered a classic, while the other film is forgotten.

1984:

Two South potboilers on the theme of a mission against political corruption were launched within weeks of each other. With Amitabh Bachchan in Inquilab (in the immediate aftermath of his blockbuster Andhaa Kaanoon) directed by T. Rama Rao again, and Rajesh Khanna (post Avtaar and Souten in his final burst with glory) cast in Aaj Ka MLA Ram Avtar, it was a race to the finish in terms of release as well. Unfortunately, both films were ‘finish’ed!

1989:

Arch-rivals of the 1970s and 1980s, Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra, fired their last salvos with Amitabh Bachchan cast in both films as a magician. Both filmmakers had to recover from duds (Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati and Muqaddar Ka Faisla) and this was their last-ditch attempt to stay afloat. But both the films, Toofan and Jaadugar, ended up as big-time disasters.